Sarfaraz Khan, despite having a stellar domestic record, has rarely been a regular in the Indian cricket team. The batter last played for India in November 2024 (vs New Zealand at home), and since then has been waiting for his next opportunity. Currently, the situation is such that on Tuesday, when the India A squad for two four-day matches against South Africa A was announced, Sarfaraz's name was missing -- despite him performing better than most during the India A tour of England earlier this year.

A report in The Indian Express has now revealed some interesting details regarding Sarfaraz's omission.

"It's learnt that he was only included in that team (India A's Tour Of England) because it was felt that his absence might raise uncomfortable questions as he was a contracted player. It's also learnt that a message was passed to the batsman that he will be considered for home Test series. But Sarfaraz wasn't selected for the two-Test series against West Indies at home, because he wasn't fully match-fit and the Centre of Excellence (COE) had not cleared his fitness. The senior selection committee picked that team on September 25 while Sarfaraz cleared his fitness test on September 27," the report said.

"Unlike many Indian players, the Mumbai batsman didn't get the leverage of ‘subject to fitness' category in his selection."

Sarfaraz has 4759 first-class runs at an average of 65.19 in 56 matches. He has played six Tests, scoring 371 runs. He has 1 century and three half-centuries. He was not picked for the recently held Test series at home against West Indies.

According to a report by news agency PTI, there is a school of thought among selectors that Sarfaraz should only be tried in a slot where the Indian team management is still uncertain. Right now, that slot is No. 3, where B Sai Sudharsan is trying to make a mark.

Sudharsan is also part of the India A team for both games and is the deputy to Pant. He will bat at No. 3 in these matches.

"Sarfaraz should have a chat with the Mumbai team management and also with their senior-most player Ajinkya Rahane and, maybe, try out batting at No. 3 where he might have to play the new ball. If he keeps batting at No. 5 or 6, it won't help. India have more all-round options for those slots.

"Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy... if all are fit and available, they will occupy the middle order, being multi-skilled players. When Pant is injured, it will be Dhruv Jurel batting at No. 5 or 6," a former national selector privy to the developments told PTI.