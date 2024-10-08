Prolific batter Sarfaraz Khan will miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda from October 11. The Mumbai batter, who played a match-winning 222 not out in their Irani Cup triumph last week, will be at the National Cricket Academy, according to sources. The Mumbai selectors picked the squad for their first two matches. Defending champions Mumbai face Baroda in an away fixture from October 11, while they face Maharashtra at home from October 18, which will coincide with the India-New Zealand first Test in Bengaluru from October 16. Sarfaraz is expected to retain his place in the India squad.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane emphasized the importance of giving players ‘freedom' and ‘confidence' as Mumbai were awarded Rs 1-crore by the Mumbai Cricket Association for their historic Irani Cup triumph.

Rahane-led Mumbai ended a 27-year wait to win the tournament last week in Lucknow, defeating Rest of India on basis of the first-innings lead.

Besides the BCCI's prize money of Rs 50 lakh, the MCA on Monday announced an additional Rs 1 crore during a felicitation ceremony. The announcement was made by MCA secretary Abhay Hadap.

"There is no secret to success. I am a firm believer of the thought that this game is not for individuals, there are 11 players playing and 4-5 are sitting outside. All the players are equally important,” Rahane said when asked about his performances as a captain for both Mumbai and India.

“As a captain it is important to give them freedom and confidence because every player in their own capacity is a match-winner. Every player has a responsibility. Those sitting outside can give such inputs which as a captain on the field might not think of,” he added.

India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who was the player-of-the-match for his unbeaten 222, said he had promised his younger brother Musheer to make a hundred on his behalf.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias.