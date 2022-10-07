RPSG Group on Friday announced that they have extended former India batter Gautam Gambhir's role as global mentor for their cricketing operations. Currently, Gambhir has been guiding Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants , and now in addition to that Gambhir will now also mentor RPSG Group's T20 team in South Africa - Durban's Super Giants.

Gambhir is one of the sharpest cricketing minds going around. He was a part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007 and 50-over World Cup winning squad in 2011. In the finals of both tournaments, the left-handed Gambhir had played a big role.

Gautam Gambhir, Global Mentor Lucknow Super Giants and Durban's Super Giants, in an official release said: "In my ideology of a team sport designations don't play much role. At best they are there to facilitate a process to make a team win. As a Global mentor of Super Giants I look forward to some added responsibility . My intensity and passion to win have just got International wings."

"It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint . I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me . Guess it's time for some more sleepless nights," he added.