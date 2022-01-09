As batter Ross Taylor stepped out to the field for the one final time in Tests, he equalled former spinner Daniel Vettori to become New Zealand's most-capped Test cricketer on Sunday. Ross Taylor is currently playing his 112th Test match for the BlackCaps at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, and as a result, he has equalled Vettori to become New Zealand's most-capped Test cricketer. Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming had played 111 Tests for the country while Brendon McCullum had played 101 matches in the longest format.

The ongoing Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh is Ross Taylor's last in the longest format as he had announced his retirement before the beginning of the series.

On December 30, 2021, Taylor had confirmed that the series against Bangladesh would be his last in the Test whites before bowing out in the ODIs against Australia and Netherlands later this summer.

Promoted

Taylor confirmed this summer will be his last for the BLACKCAPS, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year international career.