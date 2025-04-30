India's 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma, a modern-day white-ball legend, turned 38 on Wednesday. Since making his debut for the Indian team in Belfast on June 23, 2007, he has toppled several records across formats, establishing his legacy and serving as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation. Relaxed and easy on the eye, that's how Rohit has owned all the shots from the cricket book and made some of his own by adding his twist to them. Rohit laboured enough and exuded patience and persistence to become a colossus in the white-ball format.

A young Rohit made a silent contribution to India's success in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup and later played his part in opening India's pathway to success in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Despite being associated with the word "talent" by several fans on social media, the selectors often overlooked him, and Rohit had to bide his time on the sidelines, waiting for the opportunity when things finally fell in place for him. The moment eventually arrived in 2012 when he was pushed as an opener, and suddenly, it all clicked for him.

He went out, inflicted carnage at will, flaunted his effortless boundary hitting prowess, and put his talent on exhibition that was visible for the trained eye and the casual observer. He scored double hundreds for fun, won six IPL titles in 15 editions, and hammered five centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup without breaking a sweat.

The seasoned opener was deemed Virat Kohli's ideal successor and took over the captaincy across all formats in 2022. That same year, he captained the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup, a tournament in which England brutally thrashed India in the semi-finals. Rohit took the brunt on his shoulders and developed a culture in which his players played fearless cricket, leading by example.

Under his reign, India went on a winning spree on home turf in the 2023 ODI World Cup, with Rohit taking on the bowlers early on and derailing their plans by pulling out a wide array of shots from his arsenal. With his early blitzkrieg and a consistent middle order, India sang in harmony and stormed into the final to face the mighty Australia in Ahmedabad for the coveted title.

The crimson night, meant to end in tears of joy, was transformed into a hellish nightmare that haunted India for months. Australia's pedigree for success in ICC knockouts was too much for Rohit's side to bear. Travis Head single-handedly blew apart the high-flying Indian team and robbed Rohit of his dream to lift the invaluable trophy.

Despite the setback, Rohit ended India's 17-year-long wait for the ICC T20 World Cup by scripting a flawless campaign in 2024. India went unbeaten, muscled away any opposition that came their way, and outwitted South Africa against the odds to stamp their authority in Barbados.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold", Rohit savoured the feeling in the same edition when India lined up to face the Baggy Greens in the Super 8 stage. With vengeance in his eyes, Rohit charismatically flicked, drove and pulled the ball towards the fence throughout the Beausejour Stadium.

Mitchell Starc, a powerplay specialist in T20s for Australia, fell in the line of fire as Rohit relentlessly assaulted him and took 29 runs from his single over. It was Rohit's sizzling 92(41) that showed Australia the pathway to exit and India the road to the semi-finals. After the famous triumph, Rohit retired from the format and paved the way for the youngsters to take the Indian team to new heights.

In less than a year, Rohit had his hands on another ICC title, with India staging an unbeaten campaign to comprehensively take away the precious trophy. When India needed a source of inspiration, he lifted the spirits with an impeccable 76(83) to steer his side to victory with consummate ease.

As he continues to stroll in the twilight phase of his career, Rohit emerges as one of the unparalleled figures the cricket world has laid its eyes upon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)