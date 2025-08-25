Reflecting on some aspects of his Test career that he decided to end earlier this year, former India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said the format is both "challenging and draining" but he learnt to cope with its demands by focussing on preparation. The 38-year-old, who averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May a year after calling it quits from T20 Internationals, having led India to the World Cup title in the format. On Monday, he looked back at some of that time during a CEAT event while speaking on preparations for big moments during a panel discussion.

"It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity," he said.

"Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing First-Class cricket.

"When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket (matches) go on for two days (or) three days so we are built like that and it starts at a very young age for us. It kind of makes it a little easier how to respond to situations that are there in front of you," he added.

Rohit said not all young players understand the importance of preparing well at the start of their careers but they learn the significance of it gradually.

"...when I started playing the sport, it was all about having fun, enjoying (it)," Rohit said "As you go on, you start playing age group cricket and you kind of keep moving forward from that. Slowly, as you meet a lot of senior players (and) coaches, they talk about how important it is to prepare well.

"When you are very young, you don't understand the importance of preparation. But as you go along, you understand, it gives you a kind of discipline that the game asks for, so it starts with preparation, understanding what exactly you need to do," he said.

Rohit said sustaining momentum for high performance, especially in Test cricket, begins with being mentally fresh.

"It takes a lot when you're playing the longest format and concentration is something that is the key, because you are speaking about high level performance and when you are expecting to put in high level performance, it starts with being mentally fresh all the time," he said.

"A lot of work starts behind the scenes. Like I said, in preparation. I have to go back again to that because that is where it all starts. You prepare yourself to sustain for the longer period of time on the field." Rohit said it did not transpire any differently for him and over time, he began spending a lot of time on preparations.

"It exactly happened to the same (way) with me, when I started playing for Mumbai and then went on to play for India. A lot of the focus, a lot of my time was given (on) how I prepped before the game," he said.

"Because once the game starts, it's all about reaction and you react to whatever is thrown at you, whether it is a pressure situation, whether it is making the right decision on the field with the bat or with the ball.

"A lot of time was devoted to prep and I'm sure it's not just in cricket, but anywhere, whatever you do with life, I think preparation is the key," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)