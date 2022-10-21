Roger Binny, who was appointed the chief of India's cricket board earlier this week, has said that it took a whole night for it to sink in. Speaking to Times of India, Mr Binny also revealed that he was in shock when asked to file the nomination for the post of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president. Mr Binny replaced Sourav Ganguly who was reportedly forced out in a political tussle. He was elected president at a meeting of the BCCI in Mumbai, where secretary Jay Shah won another term in office.

"I was shocked when I was asked to file the nomination. I did expect to be in contention for some post, but that wasn't for the top job. When I was told that I would be the president, it took a whole night for it to sink in," Mr Biny told Times of India.

The 1983 World Cup winner denied having any apprehension of taking the job and said he has been involved in cricket in various roles. "I love challenges and I am going to enjoy this as well," the 67-year-old said.

Born in an Anglo-Indian family, Binny as a batsman could either open the innings or bat in the middle order. In 27 Tests, he scored 830 runs while accumulating another 629 runs from 72 ODIs.

But it was his medium-pace bowling and his ability to swing the ball both ways that made him a useful player to have in the squad. He picked 47 wickets in Test cricket and 77 in ODIs.

After hanging up his boots in 1987, Binny dabbled in coaching and sports administration.

He coached the junior team that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2000 and after a stint at the Karnataka State Cricket Association became a national selector in 2012.