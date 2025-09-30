England managing director Rob Key has urged the tourists not to "get caught doing stupid things" on their Ashes tour of Australia. Ben Stokes' side will lock horns with Australia over five Tests, starting in Perth on November 21, bidding to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015. England's players and coaching staff will be braced for a hostile reception from partisan Australian fans. Having been part of an Ashes tour in 2002/03, former England batsman Key knows from experience how the pressure can lead to rash mistakes on and off the pitch.

"They have got to be smart, right?" Key, managing director for men's cricket, said on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.

"I hope they are all listening to this, players, because it saves me sending a WhatsApp or an email and telling them, 'You have got to be smart', because when they get there they are not going to be anonymous."

England's Jonny Bairstow was accused of head-butting Australia's Cameron Bancroft in a bar in Perth during the 2017/18 Ashes tour.

At the same venue, Ben Duckett, then of the England Lions, earned headlines by pouring a drink over England bowler James Anderson.

Key is also keen to ensure England have the right attitude on the pitch at all times.

"I remember in 2002, Nasser Hussain doing the first press conference saying, 'We have got to catch all our catches, we can't afford to be having to make 15, 20 opportunities an innings', which is absolutely right.

"The next day at practice, the West Australian newspaper had pictures of John Crawley dropping a catch.

"Our players need to be smart and not get caught doing stupid things and just be aware that this is going to potentially be one of the best series of all time.

"It is going to be compelling viewing and with that comes an interest that is great for the game."

Australia retained the Ashes after drawing 2-2 with England in 2023.

England have not won an Ashes series in Australia since 2010/11, losing 13 and drawing two of the Tests Down Under since then.

