A big shift was brought in India's T20 setup after the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup, with Hardik Pandya leading the Indian team in the shortest format. Though the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven't quit the format, the two continue to remain sidelined in T20s, with the selectors preferring to give opportunities to youngsters. While there remain doubts over Rohit's continuity beyond the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Hitman himself dropped a major hint suggesting he isn't planning to call it quits anytime soon.

In a video that has surfaced online, Rohit could be seen talking about the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is to take place in the United States of America and West Indies. In the event, which took place in the USA, Rohit admitted that he is looking forward to next year's mega event.

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that," Rohit said in the video.

Captain Rohit Sharma said, " We've a T20I world cup coming in June 2024. It'll be pretty exciting and we're looking forward to it."



There's a hope Rohit Sharma will decide to play next t20i world cup pic.twitter.com/1aYQRATlP4 — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) August 6, 2023

With Hardik leading the Indian team in T20Is, Rohit's stint has been limited to ODIs and Tests. The veteran batter last featured in a T20 match for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

Even for MI, Rohit has a pretty ordinary season, scoring 332 runs in 16 matches. He only scored 2 half-centuries in the season, prompting many fans and experts to question his continuity in the shortest format.