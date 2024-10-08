Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique toppled records with an indelible partnership on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan on Monday. On a grassy surface that was dry on a closer look, Masood and Shafique tested England's inexperienced bowlers to their limits on a sunny day in Multan. After Pakistan lost young opener Saim Ayub early to Gus Atkinson in the first session, Masood and Shafique forged a sensational 253-run stand for the second wicket. The duo etched their name into the history book by stitching up the fourth-highest stand for the second wicket in the history of Pakistan Test cricket.

The legendary duo of Mushtaq Mohammad and Zaheer Abbas hold the record for the highest partnership for the second wicket for Pakistan in Test format following their 291-run masterclass stand against England in Birmingham in 1971.

With Masood playing the role of aggressor, the Pakistan skipper led the charge and scored at a strike rate of 100 for the majority of his innings.

Shafique was more cautious in his approach throughout his time on the crease, especially when England adopted the ploy of short ball barrage in the second session.

The record-breaking partnership came to its bitter end after both players started to show signs of cramping up. A tired shot from Shafique in Atkinson's over turned out to be the end of the 253-run partnership. Shafique walked back with a score of 102(184) to his name.

Masood soon followed in the footsteps of his partner after Jack Leach tossed up the ball and the Pakistan skipper cushioned it back into the hands of the spinner. Masood's impressive show in Multan concluded with a score of 151(177).

In the history of the decorated Multan cricket stadium, this was the second-highest partnership that the ground ever witnessed in Test format.

The everlasting 336-run partnership between India's iconic duo of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar remains to be dethroned.

The record-tumbling stand is the first time in five years since December 2019 that England conceded a 250-plus runs partnership in Test format.

