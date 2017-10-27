Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Shines As Tamil Nadu Draw vs Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 138 stole the show on the final day as Tamil Nadu played out a draw against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC on Friday. Iyer's 11th first-class ton and his 187-run partnership with opener Akhil Herwadkar, who made 132, saw Mumbai make 371 for 5 before declaring in the second innings after conceding a 76-run lead to the visitors. Tamil Nadu had posted 450 in reply to Mumbai's first innings total of 374.

The game ended with Mumbai's declaration.

Tamil Nadu got three points while the home side had to settle for one.

Resuming at the overnight 85 for 1, Iyer continued with his attacking ways and played some delightful shots.He was not afraid to go for the big hits and finished with nine sixers. After dominating the TN bowlers, he was finally run out by K Vignesh.

Brief scores: Mumbai 374 and 371 for 5 in 95 overs (Shreyas Iyer 138, Akhil Herwadkar 132) drew Tamil Nadu 450 (B Indrajith 152, V Yo Mahesh 103 not out).

-Vinay, Raghu hand Punjab 1st win of Ranji season-

Spin duo of Vinay Choudhary and Raghu Sharma shone with the ball as Punjab beat Goa by an innings and 133 runs to register their first win in this season's Ranji Trophy cricket tournament, on Friday. Leg-break orthodox bowler Vinay (6/129) and leg-spinner Raghu (7/167) both returned with best match figures in their short first-class career to hand Punjab seven vital points from the Group D encounter.

Both Raghu (3/117) and Vinay (3/57) picked up three wickets apiece in the second innings to bundle out Goa for 256 in their second innings after following on. Both Raghu (4/50) and Vinay (3/72) were instrumental in Goa's decimation in the first innings as well.

Brief Scores:

Punjab 635 all out in 148.5 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 238, Gurkeerat Singh 114; Shadab Jakati 5/165) vs Goa 246 all out & 256 all out in 88.1 overs (Darshan Misal 64, Rituraj Singh 51; Raghu Sharma 3/117, Vinay Choudhary 3/57);

Result : Punjab beat Goa by an innings and 133 runs.

-Gowtham-Gopal duo bowls Karnataka to 59-run win-

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (4/91) and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (3/92) shared bulk of the spoils as Karnataka beat Hyderabad by 59 runs in an exciting Ranji Trophy group A encounter, on Friday. Chasing a target of 380, Hyderabad were all-out for 320 in 109.4 overs giving Karnataka, their second outright win in as many matches.

Karnataka are now on top of group A with 13 points in 2 games. In the end, it was the 57-run first innings lead that proved to be a clincher for the hosts. Hyderabad started the day at 92 for 2 but suddenly slumped to 117 for 4 before BP Sandeep (80) and Akash Bhandari (28) built on a partnership of 93 runs for the fifth wicket before Gowtham breached Bhandari's defence.

The other significant partnership was between Sandeep and Ashish Reddy (58 no) as they added 73 for the eighth wicket before Vinay Kumar castled Sandeep.

Reddy raised visions of an improbable victory with five boundaries and three sixes. Sandeep during his patient 205 ball knock had 10 boundaries.

However the target proved to be too big in the end for Hyderabad as Gopal had India international Mohammed Siraj caught and bowled to wrap up the match.

Brief Scores Group A In Shimoga: Karnataka 183 and 332; Hyderabad 136 and 320 (BP Sandeep 80, Ashish Reddy 58 no, Shreyas Gopal 4/91, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/92). Karnataka won by 59 runs. Points: Karnataka 6; Hyderabad 0.

-Mishra bowls 29 overs on return, Jharkhand log home 7 points-

Mishra bowled 29 overs without much success on his return as Jharkhand thrashed Haryana by 10 wickets to finish with 7 points in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter, on Friday. Starting the final day at 141 for 4 in their second innings, Haryana ended at 296 with Rajat Paliwal scoring 93 and Rohit Pramod Sharma scoring 71. Shahbaz Nadeem again took 6 for 93.

Jharkhand were left to score 81 for victory and Ishan Kishan blasted 46 off 45 balls with the winners reaching the target in 10.4 overs.