After missing out on IPL 2023 due to injury, India pacer Prasidh Krishna is roaring back to form in the ongoing edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20. Playing for Mysore Warriors, the 27-year-old pacer stunned everyone with the dismissal of Luvnith Sisodia during the match against Hubli Tigers on Sunday. Despite the Warriors ending up on the losing side by nine wickets (VJD method), with rain playing spoilsport, the Rajasthan Royals pacer grabbed a lot of attention for his blistering spell.

In the first over of Hubli's chase, Krishna struck on the third delivery as he clean-bowled Sisodia for a duck. The Hubli batter tried to play the delivery with a straight bat but got completely bamboozled as the ball rattled up the off-stump.

After the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 league, Krishna will feature in the three-match T20I series between India and Ireland, which will kick-start on August 18. Team India will be led by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be returning to action after a hiatus of almost a year.

Talking about the Maharaja Trophy match, Hubli Tigers restricted Mysore Warriors at 111/9 in 20 overs, after opting to bowl first. Ravikumar Samarth emerged as the highest scorer for Warriors with a total of 21 runs. Apart from him, Jagadeesha Suchith scored 20 while Muralidhara Venkatesh scored 16.

For the Tigers, Mitrakanth Yadav was the pick among the bowlers as he took a three-wicket haul. Apart from him, Vidhwath Kaverappa and Lavish Kaushal took two wickets each.

Later, 112-run target got revised due to rain and the Tigers needed 80 runs off 13 overs to win. The Tigers lost an early wicket in the chase but Mohammed Taha's unbeaten knock of 61 off 30 balls guided them to victory. Krishnan Shrijith also remained unbeaten at 17 off 16 balls.