Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated cricketer Ravindra Jadeja for his enthralling performances, after the star all-rounder announced curtains on his illustrious T20I career after India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Wishing him good luck for his future endeavours, PM Modi said cricket lovers admire his stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. "Dear @imjadeja, You have performed exceptionally as an all-rounder. Cricket lovers admire your stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. Thank you for the enthralling T20 performances over the years. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead," PM Modi poster on X.

Dear @imjadeja,



You have performed exceptionally as an all-rounder. Cricket lovers admire your stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. Thank you for the enthralling T20 performances over the years. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024

Jadeja took to his official social media handle and announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals after clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support," Jadeja posted on Instagram.

Jadeja made his T20I debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder played a total of 74 matches where he managed to snap 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and went on to score a total of 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 in the shortest format of the game.

The 35-year-old's best bowling performance came against Scotland in the 2021's ICC T20 World Cup where he took three wickets and conceded just 15 runs in his spell of four overs at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, with the bat, his best knock came against England in 2022 where he smashed 46 runs off 29 balls which helped the Men in Blue to a victory by 49 runs.