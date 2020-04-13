Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Kevin Pietersen Hails Mohammad Asif As The Best Bowler He Ever Faced As He "Had No Idea" Against Him. Watch

Updated: 13 April 2020 14:57 IST

Mohammad Asif was among several Pakistani cricketers who were banned in 2011 for spot-fixing.

Kevin Pietersen, the former England batsman, rated former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Asif as the best that he ever faced in his career. Pietersen shared a clip on his Twitter handle where Asif bowls a peach to get rid of Pietersen for a duck. In the caption of the tweet, Pietersen wrote," I think there's plenty of batters from around the world that were happy he got banned! He was the best I faced! I had no idea against him!".

Mohammad Asif was banned from international cricket in 2011 after he was found guilty of being involved in a spot-fixing scandal. Asif got banned from international cricket for 7 years which ended his international career for Pakistan. Prior to this incident, Asif had played 23 Test matches for his country and scalped 106 with an economy rate of 3.0.

In limited-overs cricket, Mohammad Asif featured in 38 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 11 T20 International (T20I) games. Asif scalped 46 batsmen in ODIs and claimed 13 wickets in T20Is. He also featured in the inaugural edition of the IPL and went on to play eight games for the Deccan Chargers back in 2008.

Kevin Pietersen has been active on social media platforms much like other sports personalities and has been entertaining his fans. He has even been interacting with cricketers from around the globe and has discussed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

With major sporting events taking a hit, the threat of coronavirus also looms over the upcoming edition of the IPL. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to give an official statement on the same.

Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen said Asif was the best bowler he ever faced
  • Mohammed Asif's career was cut shir due to the spot fixing scandal
  • He was one of the best fast bowlers that Pakistan had back in the day
