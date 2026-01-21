Sunrisers Eastern Cape are in familiar territory. For the fourth straight year, the team is in the SA20 playoffs. Already the most successful side in the league-with two titles and one runner-up finish-the Sunrisers now face a resurgent Pretoria Capitals in Qualifier 1 in Durban on Wednesday. Tristan Stubbs, who took over the captaincy from Aiden Markram ahead of Season 4, does not want to read too much into their run so far.

"It doesn't mean much. It's good to know we played well throughout the season, but heading into the playoffs, you start every game 0/0. It's nice to have momentum going into the playoffs, but it doesn't mean much at all," Stubbs said ahead of Qualifier 1.

"I don't really think so," he added when asked whether their track record gives them an advantage. "Having guys who have been in this situation definitely helps. Like I said earlier, it's still a game of cricket. Your experience doesn't really matter if you can't perform on the day. It doesn't count for anything."

A big reason behind the Sunrisers finishing on top of the standings has been Quinton de Kock's form. In eight innings, he has scored 328 runs at an average of 46.85. "De Kock has been awesome for us. Everybody sort of played as a team. It helped us get into the playoffs," Stubbs said.

While de Kock is the second-highest scorer in the SA20 so far, he is closely followed by Pretoria Capitals' Sherfane Rutherford in third place with 317 runs at an average of 79.25. "He has been very good for them. They've done well to get into the top two. But in the playoffs, you start on nought for nought. You've got to play well on the day," he said.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will progress directly through to the coveted Betway SA20 Season 4 Final on Sunday, January 25 at Newlands. The loser gets another opportunity in Qualifier 2 on Friday, January 23 at the Wanderers against the winner of Thursday's Eliminator between Paarl Royals (third) and Joburg Super Kings (fourth) at Centurion.