 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Australian Fast Bowler Peter Siddle Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Updated: 29 December 2019 08:46 IST

Peter Siddle will continue to play at domestic level, including for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

Australian Fast Bowler Peter Siddle Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket. © AFP

Peter Siddle, veteran Australian fast bowler, announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday after a 67-Test career, with national coach Justin Langer praising him as giving his "heart and soul" to the team. The 35-year-old had been called up to the second Test squad in Melbourne but was not selected in the side to face New Zealand and decided to call it quits. "Just being able to play, to walk out, wear the baggy green -- I'd watched guys like Punter (Ricky Ponting), Steve Waugh, guys like that wear it, represent Australia," he said.

"Every time I stepped out was amazing, I don't think I could pick one special one.

"At the end of the day, to play one is amazing, to end up playing what I did is truly special."

Siddle, who played a key role in helping Australia retain the Ashes in England earlier this year, went to the Australian dressing room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to tell his teammates personally.

"The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle," Langer said.

"If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved throughout his brilliant international career.

"He is an unbelievable bloke and an extremely good cricketer. He is the everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket."

Siddle took 221 wickets from his 67 Tests including eight five-wicket hauls.

He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among Australian bowlers and is best remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his 26th birthday against England in Brisbane in 2010.

He also played 20 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals.

Siddle will continue to play at domestic level, including for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Peter Siddle Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Peter Siddle announces his retirement from international cricket
  • Siddle took 221 wickets from his 67 Tests including 8 five-wicket hauls
  • He also played 20 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals
Related Articles
Veteran Seamer Peter Siddle Recalled To Australia Boxing Day Test Squad
Veteran Seamer Peter Siddle Recalled To Australia Boxing Day Test Squad
Watch: Australian Batsmen Take Hard Blows To Body As MCG Pitch Causes Havoc In Sheffield Shield Match
Watch: Australian Batsmen Take Hard Blows To Body As MCG Pitch Causes Havoc In Sheffield Shield Match
Ashes 2019: Tim Paine, Peter Siddle Played With Injuries In Fifth Test
Ashes 2019: Tim Paine, Peter Siddle Played With Injuries In Fifth Test
Ricky Ponting Compares Peter Siddle With Glenn McGrath After Impressive Show In 1st Ashes Test
Ricky Ponting Compares Peter Siddle With Glenn McGrath After Impressive Show In 1st Ashes Test
Ashes 2019,1st Test: Steve Smith Rescues Australia With 144 After Collapse On Day 1
Ashes 2019,1st Test: Steve Smith Rescues Australia With 144 After Collapse On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.