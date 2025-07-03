Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Mohammed Shami, has once again levelled serious allegations against the Indian cricketer, claiming that he has been ignoring her and their daughter. This allegation comes after the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered Shami to pay Hasin and daughter a combined monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance. Hasin will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month. Speaking to news agency IANS, Hasin said that "fame and arrogance" have ruined Shami's mindset.

"A person with a wrong mindset, who has crime in his mind, and who pushes his own family, wife and children towards trouble, and who was never anything and suddenly a lot happens, these people get arrogance and attitude. They develop such an attitude that they themselves do not know which path they are standing on, what they are doing and why they are doing it. Right now, he (Shami) is completely consumed by pride. The day that pride fades, he will remember his wife, his daughter, and all his wrongdoings. As of now, because of that arrogance, he has made no effort to contact me or our daughter. In fact, the last time he met our daughter was only because of Hon'ble Justice Tirthankar Ghosh's fear," said Hasin.

Jahan had moved the high court against a district sessions court's order directing the cricketer to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife and Rs 80,000 to her daughter in 2023.

"In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs 1,50,000 per month to the petitioner no.1 (wife) and Rs 2,50,000 to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners, till disposal of the main application," the order passed by Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee on Tuesday stated.

"However as regards petitioner's child the husband /opposite party No 2 will always be at liberty to voluntarily assist her with educational and/or other reasonable expenses, over and above the aforesaid amount," the order added.

Jahan had lodged an FIR at the Jadavpur police station against Shami and his family in March 2018, four years after their marriage in April 2014, alleging "enormous physical and mental torture" under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violation (PWDV) Act, 2005 and "sustained indifference and neglect" of her minor daughter.

Besides domestic violence, she also accused Shami of dowry harassment and match-fixing while alleging that Shami had stopped shouldering financial responsibility for running her family expenses.

(With PTI Inputs)