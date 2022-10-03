Pakistan captain Babar Azam showed great form in the seven-match T20I series against England as he hit 285 runs in seven games. He also played an unbeaten knock of 110 not out in the second T20I. However, former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ask Babar if captaincy is taking a toll him. He also said that the communication should be clear between Babar and PCB.

His comments come amid criticism of Babar for his strike rate.

"Babar is a world-class batsman. But the board should ask him if captaincy is taking a toll on him. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board. If he feels he can't both perform with the bat and lead in the field, then the captaincy should stay with him. However, the board should clarify to Babar that he is their preferred choice for captain," Miandad told Cricket Pakistan.

Babar was appointed captain of Pakistan in the shortest format ahead of the 2019 Australia series. In the following year, he took over ODI and Test captaincy.

"The players need to think of playing for Pakistan first. Once you want to deliver for Pakistan, you will automatically put an extra effort whether you're bowling, batting or fielding," said Miandad.

"Pakistani players need to realise that they are good that is why they're in the final eleven. The question of whether you're good enough shouldn't be there. You are good, now you just have to deliver what you've been asked to do on the day," he added.