The implications of three defeats against India in the Asia Cup 2025 seem to have cost Pakistani cricketers dearly. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to suspend all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in overseas T20 leagues. The board didn't quite reveal the reason behind the suspension of NOCs but the decision has been communicated to the players. With overseas leagues like SA20, the ILT20, and the BBL scheduled to start in the coming months, the decision by the Pakistan board does put some of its top players in a precarious situation. If not allowed to participate in these leagues, Pakistani players will have to incur huge financial losses.

This decision, communicated by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed on September 29, affects several top players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf, who were set to feature in prominent leagues such as the Big Bash League and the ILT20. The suspension comes after Pakistan's narrow loss to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

"With the approval of the Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders," the notice, seen by ESPNcricinfo.

Reports have suggested the PCB aims to tie NOCs to a performance-based system, the criteria for which have not been made public. Pakistan's premier domestic first-class competition is also due to start in October, having been delayed from its original start date of September 22.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the details regarding the NOCs, any possible exemptions, and their duration are not yet known.

The PCB aims to incentivise national and domestic performances by linking No Objection Certificates to player evaluations.

However, the duration of this assessment and when the NOC suspension will be lifted remains unclear.

With ANI Inputs