Pakistan's white-ball tour of the Netherlands in 2024 has been postponed at the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to ESPNcricinfo. Pakistan were set to play three T20Is against the Netherlands in May 2024 as part of a tour of Europe that also included three T20Is against Ireland and four against England. All those games were scheduled prior to the ICC T20 World Cup which is slated to begin in June 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board (KNCB)'s high-performance manager Roland Lefebvre confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the tour has been called off, with the PCB stating scheduling clashes and concerns about player workload.

"The KNCB understands the predicament the PCB are in, given the busy playing schedules and at the same time keeping the well-being of players in mind. We value the good relationship we have with the PCB, and look forward to rescheduling this series to a later date," Lefebvre told ESPNcricinfo.

The PCB also acknowledged to ESPNcricinfo that the Netherlands series "had been postponed at their request, and added they were actively working on finding an alternate window."

The postponement of the series will be a major blow for the Dutch side as the series against a Full Member side would have been beneficial for them before the World Cup.

The postponement of the series means that the first bilateral series in the T20I format between both teams is yet to take place. The only time that these two teams have met is at the T20 World Cup.

