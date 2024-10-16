Pakistan cricket team batter Kamran Ghulam impressed everyone with a brilliant century on debut against England on Tuesday. The 29-year-old looked in brilliant form against the England bowlers on Day 1 of the second Test match and he ended up scoring 118 off 224 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and 1 six. With Ghulam dominating the conversation of social media, an old video has resurfaced showing a controversial moment involving the cricketer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Back in 2022, fast bowler Haris Rauf slapped Ghulam on field while playing for Lahore Qalandars.

Ghulam dropped a catch off Rauf's bowling and after the bowler claimed a wicket, he slapped Ghulam during the celebration. Later in the match, Rauf hugged Ghulam following a successful run-out.

Kamran Ghulam hit a superb century on his debut to guide Pakistan to 259-5 on the opening day of the second Test against England in Multan on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old replaced out-of-form Babar Azam at number four and foiled England's aggressive bowling and fielding to score 118.

At close of an even day's play, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha were unbeaten with 37 and five respectively.

Time when Harris Rauf Slapped Kamran Ghulam in PSL pic.twitter.com/U3Y9N7rKT9 — Shah (@ipagshah00) October 15, 2024

The day ended Ghulam's frustrating long wait for a place in the Pakistan team after he smashed a national record 1,249 runs in the 2020 domestic season.

Ghulam led a fightback after the hosts, who won the toss, were struggling at 19-2 with England spinner Jack Leach striking twice in the first hour.

Ghulam added 149 for the defiant third wicket with Saim Ayub, who hit a career-best 77, and another 65 for the fifth wicket with Rizwan.

Advertisement

He reached three figures with a boundary off spinner Joe Root, taking 280 minutes and becoming Pakistan's 12th batter to score a century in his first Test.

With just half an hour before stumps, Ghulam was bowled by spinner Shoaib Bashir, ending a resolute 323-minute knock spiced with 11 fours and a six.

(With AFP inputs)