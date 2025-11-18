Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-series Live Streaming: Pakistan are all set to host Zimbabwe in the first match of the T20I Tri-Series on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. The series also consists of Sri Lanka as the third participant. This series will be played under tight security as last week, 12 people lost their lives in a bomb last in Islamabad. Several members of Sri Lanka's squad, who were there in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series against, had expressed concerns over their safety and have asked for permission to return home.

However, SLC instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled. Pakistan won the series 3-0 ODI over Sri Lanka on Sunday with a six-wicket win in the third match.

When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match take place?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will take place on Tuesday, November 18.

Where will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match be held?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With ANI Inputs)