The first one-day international between Pakistan and Australia is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pakistan have made their way back in the match courtesy some good fielding. After Travis Head gave the Aussies a strong start by scoring a 70-ball century, the hosts stormed back in the match courtesy their spin bowling trio, who were backed up by some excellent fielding.

Marnus Labuschagne could have been a threat at the back end of the innings but he could only score 25 runs as he was caught expertly in the deep by Saud Shakeel off the bowling of left arm spinner Khushdil Shah.

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne caught in the deep by Saud Shakeel

Labuschagne's wicket put Australia on the backfoot and allowed Pakistan to get back into the match. The tourists looked good for a score way in excess of 300 when Head and Mcdermott were batting but the spinners ensured that Pakistan would have to chase a much lesser target.

Travis Head had earlier scored a 70-ball century as he became the first Australian batter to score a century on Pakistani soil since Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist way back in 1998.

This is Australia's first tour of Pakistan since the late 1990s.