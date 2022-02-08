Former Australia skipper Allan Border feels the Pakistan series is the opportunity for the visiting side to "make a name" for themselves. Australia will tour Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from March 4. Border said the series is a good opportunity to beat Pakistan in Pakistan and come out with flying colours. "This is the opportunity for the boys to really make a name for themselves. From Australia's point of view, they have not had a lot of success in the subcontinent," Border said on PCB Podcast.

"It would be great from their point of view that someone stands up and say, you know, we can beat Pakistan in Pakistan, something a lot of really good sides have been unable to do.

"Conversely, for Pakistan, emerging as a young team and playing against Australia at home for the first time in 24 years, there's the opportunity to really make names for themselves," he added.

The former Australian skipper said both Australia and Pakistan have a lot to play for in the series.

"This is going to be a really great series because both the sides have a lot to play for. As there has been so little cricket played in Pakistan, they'll be expecting huge crowds to turn-up to support them," said Border.

"I think back here in Australia and the cricketing world, there is an opportunity to sit back and watch some great cricket on television and see some young stars emerge or older stars cement their reputation," he added.

Australia Test squad:Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Starc