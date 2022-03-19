Australia interim head coach Andrew McDonald has hailed Babar Azam's 196-run knock in the fourth and final innings of the second Test that was played in Karachi. Having to bat almost two days and a score of 506 to chase, Pakistan were fighting the odds but Babar showed great fight and character to keep the Australians at bay. During the course of his knock, Babar also registered the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test.

"An incredible knock and I am glad he brought that up. There have been a lot of other things discussed rather than the high skill and temperament with what he went about in that innings. There was spin on that wicket, he was able to navigate through that and it was quite amazing. You have to factor in that it was a drawn Test, in terms of saving the Test it is right up there in what I have seen," said McDonald while replying to an NDTV query during an interaction.

"It was the best by a captain in the fourth innings. An incredible feat, denied us a victory but full credit to the way he played," he added.

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia is still level at 0-0 and the decider will be played in Lahore, beginning March 21 and the match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Last year, Mitchell Starc was subjected to severe criticism for below-par performances but the pacer answered his critics in style as he first had a fantastic Ashes and then he bowled a probing spell in the first innings of the second Test against Pakistan.

"What Starc did in the Ashes was outstanding. The way he bowled on Day 3 of the second Test opened the game up. Mitchell Starc was a big factor in terms of getting reverse swing. Not sure he had too much to answer, his performances lately probably say enough," said McDonald.

