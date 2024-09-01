The Pakistan cricket team dropped Shaheen Afridi for the second and final Test match against Bangladesh. While speaking about the decision taken by the team, out-of-favour batter Ahmed Shehzad asked some tough questions. While admitting that Shaheen has been not performing as expected, Shehzad questioned if he is the only player responsible for the side's poor performance. Of late, Pakistan lost the first Test to Bangladesh by 10 wickets. This was their maiden defeat to the team in the format.

"You lost to Zimbabwe, you lost to Ireland, you lost to the USA, you lost to India, now you lost to Bangladesh. Is Shaheen Afridi only responsible for all of this?" said Shehzad in a video he posted on X.

"Shaheen Afridi won't be solely responsible for all of this. So, bring all those people who were involved in all of this. Tell this country. So, it is wrong to blame Shaheen Afridi for all of this. Yes, his performances are low, his attitude is problematic, you dropped him, that's a good thing. But what about the rest of the people involved in all of this? What about the rest of the performances?" the player asked.

"What about Abdullah Shafique's performance in the last 8 Test matches? What about Saim Ayub's performance after 25 matches? What about Babar Azam's performance in the last 14 Test matches? So just by dropping them, there won't be any surgery; there won't be any Pakistan team on the right track. There are some decisions that will have to be taken. And those people who are involved in all of this, whose performances are low, they will also have to be held accountable," he added.

The first day of play during the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was called off due to rain. It poured down so heavily that even the toss for the game was not able to take place.