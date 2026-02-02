The second T20I between Pakistan and Australia triggered a significant controversy when Australian all-rounder Cameron Green seemingly accused the hosts' spinner, Usman Tariq, of an "illegal action". Green's accusation came as he returned to the bench after being dismissed by Tariq; his gestures suggested he believed Tariq was "chucking" while bowling. While this is not the first time Tariq has been accused of bending his arm beyond the legal limit, Pakistan legend Ramiz Raja has told Green to "deal with it" rather than complain.

"Well, you have to deal with it. It's as simple as that. That is the wrong way of looking at things," Raja said during the commentary as Green walked back to the Australian camp.

Despite the on-field reaction, neither the match officials nor the Australian squad have lodged a formal complaint. The bowler has previously defended his technique, explaining that he possesses "two elbows" in his arm which cause it to bend naturally.

"There are two corners on my (elbow) which makes it hard for me to straighten," he told The National late last year. "That makes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests at labs in Pakistan. My action was cleared. When I went for the test, within one week, it was cleared. I didn't get the answer that you have to change your action, or improve the degrees. I was confident about my action because I know that I am not throwing."

"I would love to give a message on this platform that every single person who is commenting on these things, they should study first about cricket, then they should go for the allegations. If you don't have knowledge about cricket and you are just commenting or sharing your thoughts, then illiteracy can kill knowledge. It is better to have knowledge, then after you can comment on anyone," he had added.

Tariq has been investigated for an illegal action on several occasions but has been cleared in every instance.