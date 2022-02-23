Former England captain and cricket pundit Michael Vaughan has lauded the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for having top quality T20 players. Vaughan in his tweet also mentioned the fact that PSL's format leaves cricket fans "wanting a little bit more at the end" as it is shorter as compared to other franchise leagues.

"The Pakistan Super league has it spot on … High quality players … Fewer games than other tournaments making it a few weeks shorter … It's leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end … Other tournaments don't … #Pakistan," Vaughan tweeted.

The Pakistan Super league has it spot on … High quality players … Fewer games than other tournaments making it a few weeks shorter … It's leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end … Other tournaments don't … #Pakistan — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 23, 2022

While the former England cricketer did not name any other league, his comments come just a month before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which from this season will be a 10-team affair as compared to the eight teams it had till last season. The addition of two new teams will definitely mean more matches.

The post attracted a lot of traction from Indian and Pakistani cricket fans who indulged in some banter and debate. Here are a few tweets from the fans.

Yep higher quality players where Shaheen hits 24 runs in last over against higher quality bowler ???? — Unobtrusive_17???????? (@unobtrusive_178) February 23, 2022

So if one game at the world cup decides IPL quality, what about the 5-1 scoreline in India's favour Vs Pak at all T20 world cups so far. IPL is around 15 years old n most of these victories came during these times. Also, as on date, India is the ICC #1 T20 team. — Vimal (@PantVimal) February 23, 2022

Well that doesn't change the fact that PSL is disliked by everyone — timeSquare???????? (@time__square) February 23, 2022

Bhai ye kaisa aadmi h . Ek taraf to IPL ko blame karta h England ki halat k liye and dusri taraf PSL ki tarif . — Ajit Somani (@SomaniAjit) February 23, 2022