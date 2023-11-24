Social media trolls are quite common in today's era. People from all walks of life, including celebrities, are often targeted by trolls on social media. Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes also had an interaction with a fan/troll on social media platform. This came after Rhodes had shared a picture enjoying a local dish at a restaurant in Bengaluru. Rhodes revealed that his driver had recommended him to stop by a place. In the picture, Rhodes was savouring on a local dish while a man was sitting on the other side of the table.

Reacting to the post, a fan accused Rhodes for not ordering anything for his driving, adding that 'being a celebrity doesn't give class'.

However, Rhodes floored the so called fan with a perfect response.

"I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it," Rhodes replied on the post.

Regarded as arguably the greatest fielder of all time, Rhodes retired from Test cricket in 2000, and from one day cricket in 2003 after an injury during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Rhodes is currently serving as the fielding coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.