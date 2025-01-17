The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a fresh 10-point guideline for Indian cricket team players following the Test series defeat against Australia. With the series ending 3-1 in Australia's favour and Rohit Sharma as well as Virat Kohli struggling to score runs, it was a disastrous outing for the Indian cricket team. One of the guidelines stated that all players picked for a particular series will need to stay in the same hotel. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media to weigh in on the topic and asked how were players allowed to stay in different hotels in the first place. He went on to say that even 0the greatest players never stayed in separate hotels while travelling in the past.

"Even the greatest players in the past stayed in the same hotels as the rest of the Indian team. How was staying in a separate hotel allowed in the first place?" Irfan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A user on X asked whether Irfan was referring to Virat Kohli in his post. However, the former India all-rounder was quick to respond - "Nah, I'm not talking about Virat."

Cracking the whip on the Indian cricket team's "star culture", the BCCI on Thursday unveiled a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity", making domestic cricket mandatory, imposing restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and banning individual commercial endorsements during ongoing series.

It is learnt that the restrictions were sought by head coach Gautam Gambhir in a review meeting of the team's recent poor run.

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in the players' retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia during which it surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. The debacle was preceded by a series whitewash against a relatively under-strength New Zealand at home.

The 10 diktats make it mandatory for players to seek Gambhir and chairman of selectors' Ajit Agarkar's approval for any relaxation, including the duration of stay for their families on tour.

(With PTI inputs)