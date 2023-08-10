Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha wants the team management to explore the possibility of fast-tracking young batter Tilak Varma into the side for the no. 4 slot. Tilak made his India debut earlier this month and made an instant impact. So far, he has played three T20Is and registered scores of 39, 51 and 49, respectively, against the West Indies. Ojha feel that due to the lack of left-handed batters in India's top-order, Tilak could be the perfect fit for the team going into the future.

"Is there a possibility of expediting #TilakVarma's inclusion to help settle the number 4 debate for #TeamIndia in ODIs? He appears promising, displays strong composure, and adds the advantage of being a left handed batsman," Ojha posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Tilak and Suryakumar Yadav starred in India's seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Suryakumar brushed off his recent struggles as he powered his way to a 44-ball 83, setting the platform for India's 160-run chase.

Tilak was unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls, narrowly missing out on his second half-century in as many games, as captain Hardik Pandya hit the winning six with one runs needed.

India won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.

They still trail West Indies 1-2 in the T20I series with two matches remaining.

The hosts are aiming to win their first series of two or more matches against India in any format since 2016.