The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday made it clear that it has made no proposal to play an offshore T20I series against India, and its current focus is on the smooth conduct of the Champions Trophy. There have been talks about PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi holding discussions with the BCCI officials on the possibility of a T20I series at an offshore venue, likely in either England or Australia. “There is no such proposal on the table or under consideration because right now the biggest challenge for us is to organise the Champions Trophy in a befitting manner and we also have a packed international schedule,” a highly reliable source said.

The source said the PCB's two main targets at the ICC meetings in Colombo was to get the budget approved for the Champions Trophy and then to get assurances from the ICC and BCCI that India would send their team to play in Pakistan in the showpiece.

“That is our main agenda right now. So, there is no question of contemplating any bilateral venture with India,” the source added.

India have suspended bilateral series with Pakistan since 2012 after Pakistan visited the country for a short white ball series.

Both the countries have not played any Test series since Pakistan's tour to India in 2007.

Even the participation of India in the Champions Trophy remains on tenterhooks with speculations doing rounds about Men In Blue wanting to play their matches outside Pakistan.

