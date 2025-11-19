With next year's T20 World Cup taking precedence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, currently recuperating from a quadriceps injury, is unlikely to feature in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa starting November 30. He is expected to focus solely on the shortest format for now. In keeping with workload management for frontline pacers, spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be rested from the three-match ODI series, which carries little significance in the build-up to the T20 showpiece.

Hardik sustained a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai last September and incidentally missed the final against Pakistan.

"Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from a quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload, and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik will focus on T20Is," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It is understood that Hardik will first prove his match fitness for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the Mumbai Indians skipper would then play the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand.

There are three ODIs against New Zealand as well, but 50-over cricket holds limited importance until the T20 World Cup. Post the next IPL, the focus for senior players will shift to the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

