New Zealand will play the first game of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan on January 12 in Auckland. The series will allow the Kiwis to find the right combination as they gear up for the T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin in June this year. Both teams will then travel to Hamilton and Dunedin for the second and third games before moving to Christchurch for the final two T20Is. According to reports from Auckland, the team management had Rizwan and Saim batting in the nets against the new ball bowlers while Babar and Fakhar Zaman had their knocks against mainly spinners in the other nets.

Babar and Rizwan have opened pretty successfully for Pakistan in the T20 format since 2021 but apparently new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, new high performance coach Yasir Arafat and the team director Muhammad Hafeez are keen to try out something new against New Zealand in the five-match series beginning on January 12. Their 150 plus runs unbeaten partnership helped Pakistan beat India for the first time in any World Cup game during the T20 WC in Dubai in 2021.

The 21-year Saim, who played 8 T20 internationals last year and made his Test debut in Sydney earlier this month, is known for his hard hitting style of batting and the team management believes he and Rizwan can give the team faster starts.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be played on Friday, January 12.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be played in Auckland.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start at 1:40 PM IST (Toss at 1:10).

Where to follow the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will not be aired on television.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

