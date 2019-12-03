 
New Zealand Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of England's Jofra Archer

Updated: 03 December 2019 09:00 IST

New Zealand police were on Tuesday asked to investigate racial abuse directed at England cricketer Jofra Archer during last week's first Test.

Jofra Archer in action during a Test match in New Zealand. © AFP

New Zealand police were on Tuesday asked to investigate racial abuse directed at England cricketer Jofra Archer during last week's first Test, following information supplied by New Zealand Cricket officials. NZC chief executive David White said they lodged a complaint with police after studying CCTV footage, listening to audio, interviewing spectators and obtaining material on social media. Archer complained of being racially abused during the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last week.

In a message on social media he said it was "disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy."

White said the information gathered by NZC did not conclusively identify the person responsible but there was enough evidence to bring the police into the investigation.

"What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues," he said.

"Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."

White said if the offender was conclusively identified NZC would seek to ban the person from all of its international venues for a lengthy period.

