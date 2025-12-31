A video of New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips from a Super Smash 2025-26 match is going viral on social media. Right-handed batter Phillips, who represents Otago in the tournament, turned left-handed mid-match against Central Districts spinner Jayden Lennox during the action on December 30. The left-arm orthodox Lennox tried to go with a fuller ball away from Phillips. He bowled it around the tramline, but the batter still smashed it away for a six over extra cover, surprising the fans as well as the commentators.

Glenn Phillips loved it so much, he had to do it twice



Glenn Phillips loved it so much, he had to do it twice

Phillips ended up scoring an unbeaten 90 off 48 balls, with the help of seven fours and four sixes. His innings had a strike rate of 187.50. He eventually earned the Player of the Match award as Otago won the game by 41 runs.

Reacting to the switch in his batting stance, Phillips told TVNZ, "I have done it for a little while in the nets, but never quite brought it out.

"Obviously it is a little bit of an interesting thing, the switch-around in a game of professional cricket... the other day I was stroking it better in the nets when I was left-handed than when I was right-handed.

"So it sort of made sense to at least try and bring it out when there was nothing left to lose."

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Phillips is part of the Gujarat Titans squad. He played three matches for Rajasthan Royals in 2021, which happened to be his first season in the tournament. Two years later, Phillips represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in five matches. The player was then picked by GT for Rs 2 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and got retained by the franchise for the upcoming season.