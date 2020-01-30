 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

New Zealand Injured Pace Trio Ruled Out Of India ODIs

Updated: 30 January 2020 09:05 IST

Pace bowlers Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, who were all injured in Australia, were ruled out from the squad named for the one-day series against India.

New Zealand Injured Pace Trio Ruled Out Of India ODIs
Trent Boult broke his hand in Australia. © AFP

Struggling New Zealand will have their bowling stocks further tested after their three leading seamers were ruled out from the squad named on Thursday for the one-day series against India. New Zealand's fortunes have plummeted since making the World Cup final last year, losing three Tests against Australia and three Twenty20s against India. Pace bowlers Trent Boult (broken hand), Lockie Ferguson (calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken thumb), who were all injured in Australia, have not recovered in time for the three ODIs against India which start next week after the final two Twenty20 fixtures.

Kyle Jamieson has been called into the squad for the first time while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett are recalled after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017.

Tom Latham, who broke a finger on his right hand in the third Test against Australia, has been cleared to resume playing.

The series will be the first ODIs for New Zealand since they beat India in the World Cup semi-finals last year then lost to England in the final, and coach Gary Stead said they were under no illusions about the task ahead.

"We've seen from the Twenty20 series (India) are clearly as strong as ever," he said.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals."

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry ruled out of India ODIs
  • New Zealand will have their bowling stocks further tested
  • Kyle Jamieson has been called into the squad for the first time
Related Articles
New Zealand Pace Spearhead Trent Boult Ruled Out Of Third Test Due To Injury
New Zealand Pace Spearhead Trent Boult Ruled Out Of Third Test Due To Injury
2nd Test: Trent Boult Back, Tom Blundell To Open For New Zealand In Boxing Day Test
2nd Test: Trent Boult Back, Tom Blundell To Open For New Zealand In Boxing Day Test
2nd Test: Trent Boult "Looking Forward To" Boxing Day Test As New Zealand Face Australia
2nd Test: Trent Boult "Looking Forward To" Boxing Day Test As New Zealand Face Australia
New Zealand Suffer Huge Setback In Ongoing 1st Test vs Australia
New Zealand Suffer Huge Setback In Ongoing 1st Test vs Australia
IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Reveals Why Mumbai Indians Got Trent Boult, Dhawan Kulkarni
IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Reveals Why Mumbai Indians Got Trent Boult, Dhawan Kulkarni
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.