The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra as a selector of the men's cricket team, replacing Salil Ankola in the five-man panel. As per convention, all five selectors represent different zones and Ratra will represent North Zone in the committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. After Agarkar was appointed chief selector last year, the selection panel ended up having two selectors from West Zone with Ankola already part of the committee.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee," read a BCCI statement.

The development comes ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning September 19. Ratra, however, will be on the job from Thursday when the Duleep Trophy begins.

"It is a huge honour and a challenge. I look forward to contributing to Indian cricket," Ratra told PTI shortly after the announcement.

"As a selector, Mr. Ratra will work alongside the existing members of the selection committee to identify and support the next generation of cricketers who will represent India on the global stage. Ratra has an extensive coaching experience having worked as a Head Coach of Assam, Punjab aUttar Pradesh. He was also a part of the coaching staff of the Indian team during their ODI series in South Africa in 2023," the BCCI said in a statement.

"His insights will be instrumental to the committee in ensuring that the best talent is identified, nurtured, and given the opportunity to excel at the highest level."