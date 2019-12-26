 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

National Selector Devang Gandhi Removed From Bengal Dressing Room For Unauthorised Entry

Updated: 26 December 2019 15:09 IST

BCCI anti-corruption official Soumen Karmakar asked Devang Gandhi to leave the dressing room after former captain Manoj Tiwary cited anti-corruption protocol.

National Selector Devang Gandhi Removed From Bengal Dressing Room For Unauthorised Entry
BCCI anti-corruption official asked Devang Gandhi to leave. © AFP

National selector Devang Gandhi on Thursday suffered embarrassment when he was asked to leave the Bengal Ranji team dressing room for breach of protocol, a charge rejected by him. The incident happened when the second day's play was held up due to bad light and Gandhi entered the dressing room, looking for team physio. BCCI anti-corruption official Soumen Karmakar asked Gandhi to leave the dressing room after former captain Manoj Tiwary cited anti-corruption protocol, which specifies that only players and team support-staff can be present in the dressing room.

"We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation. Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room," Tiwary said.

Gandhi though said he did take permission from the anti-corruption officer before entering the dressing room.

"I had absolutely followed each and every protocol. I was invited by Bengal coach Arun Lal to the dressing room. He was my first captain. I had a back issue, so I took permission and asked the Bengal physio to come to the medical room. But Manoj seemed to have issues with it," Gandhi told PTI.

The East zone selector said Tiwary, who has played under him in a couple of Ranji seasons, did something which was uncalled for.

"It's not me but the entire Bengal cricket fraternity is feeling bad about it. I have nothing against Manoj. It is not a great example set (by Tiwary) for youngsters," he added.

According to sources, the matter will be reported to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Play was held up twice due to bad light in the first session with a partial solar eclipse as Bengal''s first innings folded for 289.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Soumen Karmakar asked Devang Gandhi to leave the dressing room
  • Former captain Manoj Tiwary cited anti-corruption protocol
  • Gandhi said he did take permission from the anti-corruption officer
Related Articles
Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Eyes Century As Australia Seize Control Against New Zealand On Day 1
Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Eyes Century As Australia Seize Control Against New Zealand On Day 1
Steve Smith Mocked By New Zealand Fans With "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Placard
Steve Smith Mocked By New Zealand Fans With "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Placard
Pakistan Players Won
Pakistan Players Won't Be Part Of Asia XI vs World XI Matches In Bangladesh, Says BCCI Joint Secretary
World Cup Glory And The Virat Kohli Era: Indian Cricket In The Decade Gone By
World Cup Glory And The Virat Kohli Era: Indian Cricket In The Decade Gone By
Steve Smith Fumes At Umpire Nigel Llong After Controversial Call During Boxing Day Test. Watch
Steve Smith Fumes At Umpire Nigel Llong After Controversial Call During Boxing Day Test. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.