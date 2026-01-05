Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman had little control over his fate as he was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from his Rs 9.20 crore contract, on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian board didn't want Mustafizur, the only Bangladesh cricketer to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 setup, playing for KKR after outrage over attacks on Hindu minorities in his country. Now, Mustafizur's Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan Sohan has revealed the pacer's reaction to the development.

As KKR acted on BCCI's instruction to release Mustafizur, the pacer was busy with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), playing for the Rangpur Riders. After the match against the Dhaka Capitals, Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan Sohan was asked about Mustafizur's mood in the camp.

"For us, Mustafiz is a world-class bowler. He has been proving that for a long time. Everyone has confidence in him. There's nothing more to say about him, everyone is always impressed," Sohan said in the post-match press conference.

"He is relaxed and at ease. At the same time, there may still be some disappointment (regarding the KKR issue). He deserves what he has now, and he deserved even more before. But I think he's doing just fine," Sohan added.

Since Mustafizur was released from his IPL contract, a lot has happened in the global cricketing spectrum. Even the ICC is reportedly working to draft a new schedule for the T20 World Cup, which starts in one month's time.

"To be honest, I don't follow social media that much. I don't really know very much about what's happening outside. Yeah, people were talking about it. Mustafiz might feel bad. He always dreams of giving his best for Bangladesh. To me it seems he's calm," Sohan asserted.

Reacting to the BCCI's decision, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also withdrawn the NoC granted to Mustafizur to participate in the IPL. Even a U-turn from the BCCI on the matter would not be enough for the left-arm pacer to play in the IPL 2026 season.