It is understood that 19-year-old Musheer Khan, who has had a dream first-class season, is all set to travel to Australia for the India A shadow tour, which will have three 'four-day' Tests. Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarter-final and a century in the final, Musheer has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A. The India A team for Australia tour will be picked based on the Duleep Trophy performances and the Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji champions Mumbai, which will be held before tour of Australia. While a couple of Test specialists and pacers might be sent early, two names that are almost certain to make it are Musheer and Rajasthan left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has eclipsed Saurabh Kumar as the next best left-arm spinner after Ravindra Jadeja and Axar.

As of now, if there are no fitness issues, Musheer is a certainty for India A's tour of Australia.

Those in the know believe that his talent and penchant for big scores on big occasions (Ranji Trophy final) and against quality attacks (an opposition pace attack comprising Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan) will work to Musheer's advantage.

Also the temperament of playing 373 balls (62.1 overs out of 116 overs) has made him stand out along with how he forged partnership with a tailender (Navdeep Saini).

In case of Suthar, Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues are looking at slowly making him Axar's understudy and put him on regular A tours so that by the time Jadeja is done, he becomes the second left-arm orthodox bowler.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan's fearless approach in the home series against England impressed one and all but KL Rahul's experience will give him the advantage when it comes to finalising the playing XI in India's season-opening Test series against Bangladesh starting September 19 in Chennai.

It is believed that the team management and the selection committee's full focus is on the tour of Australia in November-December and Rahul's experience of 50 Tests puts him in an advantageous position.

For the team management, it is a choice between a younger man's (Sarfaraz) flamboyance and fearlessness and a seasoned campaigner who has been a Test captain and is part of the national set-up for a decade now.

"For people on the outside, they don't understand how a team works and what are the systems in place. In his last three Test matches, KL scored a century in South Africa, one of the best Test knocks in recent times and 86 at Hyderabad in the last Test he played before injury.

"He was not dropped but got injured. So, he is fit and available, scored a fifty in Duleep, got match time and he will start," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

