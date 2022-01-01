Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Cricket Association Postpones Local Tournaments Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
The Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday decided to postpone its local tournaments due to the increasing COVID19 cases in the state.
The Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday decided to postpone its local tournaments due to the increasing COVID19 cases in the state. "Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Kanga & Tournament Committee decided to postpone all MCA Tournaments including U-25 Shalini Bhalekar and Madhav Mantri E,F & G Div matches till further notic," MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated in a note, which was uploaded on association's website. According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) bulletin, Mumbai reported 6,347 cases on Saturday.
