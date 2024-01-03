Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni was in Dubai for vacation and he celebrated the new year with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. In a video posted by Sakshi on her Instagram profile, Dhoni was seen attending a party along with his family where they experienced a brilliant fireworks show to ring in 2024. There were performances by a number of artists during the celebrations and Dhoni was seen spending time with daughter Ziva as they had dinner with friends.

Ahead of the New Year, images went viral on social media where Dhoni can be seen with wife Sakshi Dhoni and others. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon were also present. Several social media users have said that the former India captain is on a vacation to Dubai.

Apart from his cricket records, MS Dhoni's style statement is something that is followed by a number of his fans. His recent hairstyle has been quite a rage among the fans and he opened up on it.

"Earlier when I used to go for ad films, I usually got ready in 20 minutes hair, makeup everything. Now it takes 1 hour, 5 minutes- 1 hour, 10 minutes. It's bit boring, just sitting on that chair and waiting, but all my fans have appreciated by hairstyle. So, I'll try to keep it for some time," MS Dhoni said.

"I agree with you (as the crowd started applauding) but it's quite a task to maintain this. I'll try to keep it but maybe one fine day I might decide to chop it off."