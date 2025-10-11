Legendary India captain MS Dhoni on Thursday inaugurated the Velammal Cricket Stadium near Chintamani in Madurai. Crowd turned in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the sporting icon. A heartwarming moment captured the attention when Dhoni was walking out to bat during the ceremony. A young fan, who was set to keep the wickets as Dhoni would bat, came forward and touched the feet of the India great. Dhoni humbly shook hands with the cricketer and blessed him before demonstrating a few batting shots at the centre stage.

A beautiful moment in Madurai

A young fan touched MS Dhoni's feet - pure respect, pure love #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/E1lDXxsnoi — Rana Ahmed (@RanaAhmad056) October 9, 2025

Dhoni arrived in Madurai by a private flight from Mumbai as he was the chief guest to unveil Tamil Nadu's second-largest cricket stadium.

Built at an estimated cost of over Rs 300 crore, the world-class facility spans 12.5 acres and is set to become a key hub for cricket in the region.

The three-time ICC title-winning captain was greeted by enthusiastic fans who had gathered at the airport since early morning. This marked his first public event in Madurai, making the occasion even more special for his admirers in Tamil Nadu.

Upon landing, Dhoni was driven to the venue in a white car bearing his iconic jersey number '7', with tight police security arranged to manage the large crowds. Following the inauguration ceremony at the newly built Velammal Cricket Stadium, Dhoni made his way back to the airport - this time in a blue car, also numbered '7' - and flew back to Mumbai on a private charter.

The event drew massive attention, not only for the scale of the new cricketing infrastructure but also for the presence of Dhoni, whose popularity continues to transcend generations.

The Velammal Cricket Stadium, developed by the Velammal Education Trust in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), has a seating capacity of 7,300, with plans to expand it to 20,000 in the future.

(With IANS Inputs)