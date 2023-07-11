Former India skipper MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi are currently in Chennai for the audio and trailer launch of their production's first film- LGM. After having a marvelous cricketing career with Team India, the former skipper is now trying his hands at showbiz. Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following all over the world but his major fandom lies in Chennai, due to his association with Chennai Super Kings. During the trailer launch, famous actor Yogi Babu, who is also playing a character in 'Let's Get Married (LGM)', asked Dhoni to hire him as a player in CSK. To which, the CSK skipper gave an epic reply.

"Rayudu [Ambati] is retired. So, we do have a place for you in CSK. I'll speak to the management. But, you are so busy in films. I'll tell you, you have to play consistently. They bowl very fast and they bowl to injure you only," said Dhoni at the event.

The trailer launch event of LGM was held on Monday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai. Dhoni has started a production named- Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and 'LGM' will be their first movie.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi reached Chennai for the trailer launch of the movie and received a warm welcome from the fans. As soon as the couple entered the city from the airport, the crowd started chanting Dhoni's name and showered flowers on them.

Apart from this, a video went viral on Instagram, where a fan could be heard asking Dhoni about his injured knee for which he had to undergo surgery. Dhoni did not hear the question properly but he waved at them before leaving.