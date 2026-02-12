The Madras High Court has directed cricketer MS Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh towards the translation of content related to the defamation suit he filed against retired IPS officer G. Sampathkumar, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages for allegedly linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scam. Justice RN Manjula issued the directive while passing further interim orders on February 11 on Dhoni's suit.

In her order, the judge said that, pursuant to the order dated October 28, 2025, the court's interpreter had taken up the task of transcribing and translating the contents of the CDs involved in the case. However, the order had been passed on the condition that the necessary charges be paid.

The judge noted that, according to the interpreter, this was a humongous task requiring significant time and effort-at least one interpreter and a typist would need nearly three to four months to complete the work.

Since the full-time involvement of an interpreter and a typist was required, along with additional costs for preparing copies, the charges for transcription and translation were fixed at Rs 10 lakh, payable by the plaintiff (Dhoni).

The judge observed that, under normal circumstances in a civil suit, it is the plaintiff who must undertake such work and file the documents along with the plaint. As the engagement of the official interpreter was necessitated by extraneous circumstances, as stated in the earlier order dated October 28, 2025, it was obligatory for the plaintiff to bear the cost of the work done, the judge said.

Directing the interpreter to complete the transcription and translation of the contents of the CDs before the third week of March 2026, the judge said the amount of Rs 10 lakh must be paid by the plaintiff into the Chief Justice's Relief Fund, Madras High Court, on or before March 12, 2026. The matter was then posted for further hearing on March 12.