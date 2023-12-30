Pakistan suffered a 79-run loss to Australia in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The result saw the guests also losing the series with a match to go. Pakistan cricket team director Mohammad Hafeez believes that "inconsistent umpiring and technology curse" cost the side the match. It is worth noting that Pakistan needed 98 runs with 5 wickets in hand in the chase of 317 when Mohammad Rizwan was caught behind. The ball hit the wristband of Rizwan's glove and Alex Carey took the catch behind the stumps.

Ground umpire Michael Gough was unconvinced with the appeal but Australia decided to go upstairs. During the DRS review, third umpire Richard Illingworth felt there was conclusive evidence through Hotspot and Real-Time Snicko to decide that the ball had brushed Rizwan's wristband. Hence, the decision of the ground umpire was overturned and Rizwan was adjudged out.

Including the dismissal of Rizwan, Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 18 runs, suffering a disappointing defeat.

"We made some mistakes as a team, we will take that, we will address those things, but at the same time I believe inconsistent umpiring and technology curse (has) really given us the result which should have been different," said Hafeez in the post-match press conference.

"I feel like these are the areas that need to be addressed. I spoke to (Rizwan) and he's a very honest person. He said he did not even feel that it touched anywhere near the gloves. And what we saw, there should be conclusive evidence to reverse the decision of the umpire. That's what I know. The umpire gave it not out and there was no conclusive kind of evidence where the decision has to be turned over.

"Technology, I'm in favor of that, but (only) if it's giving you benefit. But if it's bringing some doubts and bringing some curse into the game, it should not be accepted by anyone. I think technology is something that is taking away from the instinct of the game."