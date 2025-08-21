Months after her divorce with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma broke silence on the entire matter. Notably, the couple had tied the knot in December 2020, while they officially parted ways in March this year. From reacting to the accusations of faking her marriage to revealing her emotions over the separation, Dhanashree spoke it all in her first-ever interview since the divorce. As the interview went viral on internet, Chahal has come up with a cryptic post, with many fans guessing that it is a reply to Dhanashree.

"There is a reason why we say 'personal life'. It has to be private. And look, a coin has two sides. Taali ek haath se to bajti nahi (You can't clap with one hand). Just because I am not speaking it doesn't give anyone the power to take advantage of that. It is not correct. I think it should not happen with anybody," said Dhanashree while speaking to Humans of Bombay.

Dhanashree added that while she has her side of the story and could share it in the future, she is currently focused on her career.

"If you want to achieve great things, you don't have to address it again and again. I do have a lot to speak about it, I have my side of my story, do I want to delve into that? No. Do I wish to delve into that? Maybe, in the future," she added.

Chahal on Wednesday posted a series of pictures from his outing. However, it was the caption that grabbed attention.

"Million feelings, zero words," wrote Chahal while sharing his photos. Fans feel that it was directed towards Dhanashree post her latest interview.

"Bhai wo dhanshree ro rhi hai (Brother Dhanashree is crying)," wrote a fan.

"WhatsApp kar dete tshirt pe kiyu likhwaya (You should have texted on WhatsApp. Why did you write it on T-shirt?)," wrote a fan referring to Dhanashree's comment that she made over Chahal's "Be your own sugar daddy" text on T-shirt.