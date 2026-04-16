Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, tonight. PBKS, who made it to the final last year, are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing season, having registered three wins in four games so far. Their contest against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out to the rain. The Shreyas Iyer-led side currently holds the third spot in the table. On the other hand, it has been yet another poor start to the tournament for five-time winners MI. Mumbai won their opening game, breaking a 14-year jinx, but got off track and lost three matches on the trot to find themselves at the second-last spot. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 game: