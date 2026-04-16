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Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, tonight. PBKS, who made it to the final last year, are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing season, having registered three wins in four games so far. Their contest against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out to the rain. The Shreyas Iyer-led side currently holds the third spot in the table. On the other hand, it has been yet another poor start to the tournament for five-time winners MI. Mumbai won their opening game, breaking a 14-year jinx, but got off track and lost three matches on the trot to find themselves at the second-last spot. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 game:

Apr 16, 2026 18:30 (IST)
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MI vs PBKS Live: An upbeat Punjab Kings!

Shreyas Iyer and Co. are the only unbeaten side in the 19th edition of the IPL. They have defeated Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win tonight could take last season’s runners-up to the top of the table.

Apr 16, 2026 18:21 (IST)
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MI vs PBKS Live: Will Rohit Sharma play the game?

Mumbai Indians' veteran batter and former captain, Rohit Sharma, left the ground midway during his knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the side's last game. He continues to struggle with a hamstring injury. Sources have told NDTV that Rohit is likely to miss two matches. If you are an MI fan, keep your fingers crossed!

Apr 16, 2026 18:18 (IST)
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MI vs PBKS Live: Mumbai Indians - the slow starters!

Only one victory in the first four games of the season is nothing new for Mumbai Indians, who are famously known as the "slow starters". The five-time champions broke the 14-year jinx of not winning their campaign opener, but that joy was short-lived. After the historic win, MI lost three matches on the trot to find themselves languishing at the second-last spot in the points table.

Apr 16, 2026 18:13 (IST)
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MI vs PBKS Live: Punjab Kings' unbeaten run!

No team has managed to find the formula to get the better of Punjab Kings so far in IPL 2026. The Shryeas Iyer-led side has played four matches and won three of them. One of the contests, which was against Kolkata Knight Riders, was washed out due to rain, with both sides sharing a point each.

Apr 16, 2026 18:05 (IST)
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Welcome folks!

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, the two teams with contrasting starts in IPL 2026, meet each other tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. MI won their opening game but followed it with three consecutive defeats. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten side in the edition. Can MI bounce back at home, or will PBKS continue their upward march? We bring you live updates and action.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match 24 Shreyas Iyer Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Arshdeep Singh
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