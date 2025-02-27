The India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 was a pretty one-sided affair. The Rohit Sharma-led side dominated in all departments as India beat Pakistan by six wickets. But if a report is to be believed, fans may be up for three more India vs Pakistan game later this year in the Asia Cup. The continental extravaganza, which will be played in T20 format this time around, will have 19 games and is likely to played between the second and fourth week of September, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The report says that the Asia Cup 2025 was allotted to India, but given the India vs Pakistan equation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to host it in a neutral country. Though the venue is not final, the report said Sri Lanka and UAE are likely options. BCCI will remain the designated hosts.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan are the designated hosts but India are not playing in the country after the BCCI refused to send its team. That lead to a big tussle between the two teams with India's matches being shifted to Dubai.



"A key recent decision of the ACC was that the tournament be be held in a neutral country when it is the turn of either the BCCI or the PCB to stage it. A document in possession of this website states clearly," the report stated.

"This decision, understandably, is to avoid any controversy about the India and Pakistan teams not wanting to travel to each other's countries"

Eight teams - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, besides India and Pakistan - will take part in the Asia Cup 2025

Generally, Asia Cup is divided in two groups of four teams each. India and Pakistan are always kept in the same group. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super Four stage. The top two teams in Super 4 then enter final. Generally, the groupings in Asia Cup are kept as such that there is high probability of at least two India vs Pakistan matches. And a third one, if the two teams enter the final.

